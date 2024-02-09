Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) EVP Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.59. 36,772,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,642,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,399,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 868,943 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,682,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,146 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

