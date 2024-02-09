InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

InnovAge Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

