InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
InnovAge Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70.
InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InnovAge will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
