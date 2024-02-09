Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday.

INGR stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

