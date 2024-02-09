Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
