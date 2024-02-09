ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 166,725 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,591.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,554.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,400 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,296. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

