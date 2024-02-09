IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $316,720.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
IES stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
