IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CEO Sells $316,720.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $316,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,500,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,419,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IES stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.61.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IES by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in IES by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in IES by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

