IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $202,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 682.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $573.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $539.13 and a 200-day moving average of $491.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $579.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

