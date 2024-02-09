IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $228.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $225.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

