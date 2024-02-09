HSBC Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INFY. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.95.

INFY stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

