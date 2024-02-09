HSBC Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $19.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERJ. Citigroup raised shares of Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Embraer has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

