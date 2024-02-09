Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.71. 357,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

