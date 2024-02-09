Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 2,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 651,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $68,955,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.38. 875,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $319.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.