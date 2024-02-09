Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.64. 750,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,287. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

