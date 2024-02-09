Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-6.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.07. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-6.940 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $192.22. The stock had a trading volume of 775,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $198.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.93.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

