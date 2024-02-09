Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.86.

HLT opened at $194.55 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

