Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

HLT stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.10. The stock had a trading volume of 181,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,391. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $129.86 and a 12-month high of $198.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 162.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 746,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

