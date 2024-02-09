Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HLT traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.76. 552,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,182. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $198.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.15. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

