Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $146.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.45. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

