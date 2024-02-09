Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 383 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 280,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

