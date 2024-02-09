Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $503.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $61,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

