Hedera (HBAR) Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $2.62 billion and approximately $64.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,274 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,274.04993 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07640968 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $63,622,089.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.