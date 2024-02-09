Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$6.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.92. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.66 and a 52 week high of C$7.79.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$144.00 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 27.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

