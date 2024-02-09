Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 694,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.4734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.