Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.23. 6,989,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,433,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.48. The stock has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

