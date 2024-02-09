Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 106 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.85. 914,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total value of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,793,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

