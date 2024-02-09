Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 13,754,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,000,072. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -109.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

