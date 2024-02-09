Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $665,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPXS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,762,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,696,535. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

