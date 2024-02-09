Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE COP traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $111.37. 2,698,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,848. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

