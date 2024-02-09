Headlands Technologies LLC Has $602,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. The company had a trading volume of 427,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $78.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

