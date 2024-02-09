Headlands Technologies LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.54. 1,326,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $248.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

