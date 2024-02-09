Headlands Technologies LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 473.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 589,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 117,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,213. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

