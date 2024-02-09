Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after buying an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,333. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

