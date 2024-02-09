Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.52. 104,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

