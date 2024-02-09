Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 7,811 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Okta by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Okta by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 165,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $80,797.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,799 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.32. 955,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

