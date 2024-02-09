Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,629 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. 1,652,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,494. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

