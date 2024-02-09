Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,881 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $3,107,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 188,921 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 176.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 100,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.54. 668,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.