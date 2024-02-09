Head-To-Head Contrast: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) vs. Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Free Report) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeqLL and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 0 0 N/A Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.8% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SeqLL and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL N/A -124.09% -64.18% Enzo Biochem N/A -49.57% -26.91%

Risk & Volatility

SeqLL has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and Enzo Biochem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $80,000.00 22.86 -$4.09 million ($16.40) -0.29 Enzo Biochem $31.06 million 2.19 $20.29 million N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats SeqLL on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. It focus on development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. The company's True Single Molecule Sequencing technology (tSMS) platform offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing through detection of nucleic acids to researchers for analyzing many billions of single molecules in a single experiment and generate accurate and reproducible data. It provide solutions for various applications, such as biomarker discovery and diagnostic assay developments including laboratories associated with universities, scientific research centers, government institutions, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the company has research and development agreement with U.S. Department of Justice's Federal Bureau of Investigation to evaluate and determine the forensic capabilities of direct RNA sequencing using tSMS platform; and research collaboration with True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc. performing tSMS on whole-blood RNA to identify transcripts associated with coronary artery disease. Further, it has collaboration agreement with The Bernstein Laboratory to address fundamental questions in chromatin biology and epigenetic regulation; The Ting Laboratory; The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine assisting in the development of new methods for chromatin interaction analysis in single nuclei, with single-molecule resolution; Weizmann Institute of Science for developed and applied innovative single-molecule technologies; and Tetracore, Inc. to provide with tSMS systems and onsite support. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis. It also provides AMPIVIEW in situ hybridization probes for enhanced detection of low expressed targets useful in the growing spatial biology space; reagents and assays for cell and gene therapy research and development; POLYVIEW PLUS Enhanced Immunohistochemistry platform, offers solutions within the area of anatomical pathology through optimized assays; Enhanced Immunoassays, pushing sensitivity to expand immunoassay applications for basic research, bioprocess, and diagnostics; AMPIPROBE, a nucleic acid amplification platform; and Axxora.com, a proven distribution platform for original manufacturers of innovative research reagents. The company's proprietary products and technologies in translational research and drug development areas, including cell biology, genomics, assays, immunohistochemistry, and small molecule chemistry. It markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

