HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.42

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.42 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 624679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.62.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 363.2% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,263 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

