HC Wainwright Lowers Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) to Sell

HC Wainwright cut shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.90. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hut 8 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

