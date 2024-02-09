HC Wainwright Lowers Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target to $26.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Curis Trading Up 13.4 %

Institutional Trading of Curis

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.78. Curis has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Curis by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Curis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Further Reading

