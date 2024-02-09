Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,843 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Hayward worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

HAYW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. 259,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,270. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

