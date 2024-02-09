Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HASI. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

HASI opened at $23.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 603,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

