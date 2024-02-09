Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 5,254 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 23,169,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,488,527. The stock has a market cap of $182.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

