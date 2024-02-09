Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

PFE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,279,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,862,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

