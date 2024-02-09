Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,837,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,817,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

