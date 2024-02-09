Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $421,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $457.28. 878,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,209. The firm has a market cap of $428.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.59 and its 200-day moving average is $409.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.