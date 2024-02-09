Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $551.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

