GSK (LON:GSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.45) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,650 ($20.68).

GSK stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,658.60 ($20.79). 13,994,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,531,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,515.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,459.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,382.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,674.40 ($20.99).

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, with a total value of £6,931 ($8,688.73). In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,688.73). Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

