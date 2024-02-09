Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
