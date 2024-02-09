Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Green Plains Trading Up 4.4 %

Green Plains stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 37.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 34,787 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

